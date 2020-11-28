Central AL Forecast: Rain returns tomorrow; Polar plunge Monday

Cloudy skies have loomed over Central Alabama for most of the day today–that stays the same for the rest of the night tonight. Temperatures again on the cool side–50s before midnight, upper 40s when you wake up early tomorrow morning.

A stronger storm system is on schedule to develop over Louisiana Sunday morning & track Northeast into Central Alabama. This will give us a solid washout all-day Sunday. We’re expecting 1 to 2” of rain areawide, with the rain lasting essentially from sunrise to sunset. Again, as is the case tonight, we will not see dew points high enough to worry about any severe weather with this system…just rain. Temps stay cool in the 60s.





Behind this next system, our first real blast of winter air will plunge into the Deep South. We’ll start feeling that cold Arctic air Monday, as afternoon highs will struggle to reach 50°.

Cold temperatures will be the main theme next week…our first hard freeze of the season is expected Tuesday. Morning temperatures Tuesday will reach the mid 20s. Please plan accordingly!

