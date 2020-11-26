Central AL Forecast: Rain returns tomorrow & Sunday; HUGE cooldown next week

Couldn’t have asked for a much better Thanksgiving forecast in Alabama! Had a perfect day in Birmingham with lots of sunshine and temps in the 60s.

Overnight tonight, expect to see a mostly clear sky with temps cooling off gradually after sunset. We’ll be in the 50s before 10 PM, and see lows tomorrow morning in the mid 40s.

For tomorrow, cloud cover will steadily increase as the day goes on. Most of the area will see thick clouds by lunchtime. Also looking at a decent chance (40%) for afternoon & evening showers rolling in from the West. The rain may turn briefly heavy in a few isolated pockets, but we’re not expecting any thunderstorms or severe weather with tomorrow’s batch. Highs looking on the mild side…afternoon temps in the 70s.

Heading into Saturday, we’ll have another break from the rain just in time for the Iron Bowl. Expect to see an overcast sky most of the day Saturday, which is what will keep temperatures on the cooler side during the day too. Morning lows near 50°, afternoon highs in the low 60s. NO chance of rain Saturday, luckily!

A stronger low-pressure system is set to pass through the area Sunday. Rain will be sticking around pretty much all day long (80% chance), with a small chance for brief thunderstorms as well. Because dew points are not expected to be very high, our chance for those storms to turn severe is very low. If that changes, we’ll keep you posted.

Behind Sunday’s system, a STRONG push of cold air will plunge into the Deep South Monday morning. This will be the coldest air we’ve felt so far this season, likely leading to our first hard freeze Tuesday. Morning lows will drop below freezing & into the 20s Tuesday & Wednesday morning…brace yourselves!

