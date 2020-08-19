Central AL Forecast: Rain returns to the region today

After a couple of mainly dry days, we’ve got more rain chances to talk about starting today. Look for showers and storms to be scattered across the region today with the areas that stay dry feeling the heat and humidity build. Highs will reach near 90 with the muggy conditions coming back. If you see the storms around, some producing gusty wind and small hail will be possible. Tomorrow, there looks to be a better coverage of rain around the area, so if you don’t pick up any today, it’s likely you get some tomorrow.

Friday should also feature more widespread rain as we end the week. With the greater rain chances will come temperatures that won’t be quite as hot. Look for top temperatures to rise only to the mid and upper 80s. The weekend ahead will see a decrease in our overall rain chances. We’ll still have some scattered showers around on Saturday, but Sunday should be a mostly dry day as we end the weekend.

In the Tropics: Tropical development looks likely in the next few days with one of the tropical waves we’re tracking in the Atlantic. This disturbance is still a long way away, but we’ll watch it closely.