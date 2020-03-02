Central AL Forecast: Rain returns for the first week of March

Just when we were starting to get used to some dry weather around here, Mother Nature has other plans. Another extended period of wet weather starts today with some heavy rain expected for the next several days. Morning showers will turn into widespread rain by this afternoon with decent rain amounts (an inch or more is possible). Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s this afternoon. We should see a brief break in the rain before more moves in tomorrow.



Expect more widespread rain for Tuesday and Wednesday with some more breaks in the rain as upper-level disturbances move through. In this time frame, rainfall could total another 3-4 inches, which would create yet another threat for flooding in areas that just recovered from the last round of wet weather in February. We’ll have to watch the more flood-prone spots, including the rivers, creeks and streams that flooded last time, for flooding potential this time. The good news is, severe weather isn’t expected as the frontal system that will bring this rain moves farther south than first forecast.



The rainy period comes to an end with leftover showers ending early Thursday. A dramatic cool down isn’t expected as we end the week, more along the lines of average temperatures for early March. We do expected some slightly cooler numbers for the weekend ahead.

