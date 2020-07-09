Central AL Forecast: Rain not as widespread with hotter temperatures ahead

Our weather pattern the last few days has been pretty steady, with a stationary front hanging out in the region, a bubble of high pressure to the south and an upper low east of us. These features will dominate again, but it looks like our rain chances will be just a bit lower as the front starts to sag a little farther south. This will lead to slightly higher overall temperatures in the afternoon. Look for a bit more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see a few lingering showers tonight with lows dropping to the low 70s Friday morning.

The flow in the atmosphere will change to a northerly pattern, prompting slightly lower rain chances generally, but increased chances for big complexes of storms in the Midwest to move into the Deep South. Right now, it’s hard to nail down those exact threats, but it’s something we will monitor closely. Mainly, look for scattered showers and storms on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will be high enough for “feels like” temperatures to sit in the triple digit range, so be careful if you’ll be outside this weekend.

There’s still some uncertainty with the forecast for the first part of next week, but it looks like rain chances will be isolated with temperatures staying hot. Looking like very typical summer weather for Monday and Tuesday.