Central AL Forecast: Rain moves in today, brings cool air for the weekend

Rain chances return to the forecast as a cold front moves through later today. This morning, we’ll see showers around with clouds taking over. This afternoon, there’s a chance for a few thunderstorms as the actual front passes, but severe weather isn’t expected. Temperatures will hold steady this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s with spots in our southern counties seeing numbers closer to 70. The front clears out later this evening and another cool down is expected this weekend.

Temperatures will start in the low 40s and upper 30s this morning as we feel the impacts of that strong cold front. High temperatures for tomorrow afternoon won’t break the 70 degree mark, with most staying in the low to mid 60s with a lot of sunshine. Mother’s Day morning will be cool again, with the coldest spots possibly yielding a little frost on the ground, especially in low-lying areas in our northern counties. We’ll see highs a little milder for Sunday as highs break into the low 70s.

Next week starts with cool temperatures on Monday, but a slow warm up starts after that. We’ll see highs in the mid 70s Tuesday and near 80 on Wednesday with clouds increasing. Right now, there are no chances for rain through midweek, but we’ll update the forecast as we get closer.