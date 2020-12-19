Central AL Forecast: Rain late tonight, most of tomorrow; COLD Christmas coming

Watching a large curtain of rain & thunderstorms moving in our direction late this afternoon. A weak area of low pressure is developing to our South in the Gulf, and will bring on the rain late tonight & for most of the day tomorrow. Expect temperatures to stay chilly for this weekend & early next week–40s most of tonight, 50s during the day tomorrow. Seeing the sunshine come back out Monday afternoon, staying out for Tuesday with highs approaching 60°.

Closely watching our next storm system as it’s currently on schedule to sweep through Wednesday & early Thursday (Christmas Eve). This system will be stronger than what we’re getting tonight/tomorrow, giving us more scattered & heavier rain & even, dare we say, a small chance of flurries early Thursday morning. That being said, for those hoping for a White Christmas this year, let’s make it clear that this small snow chance Thursday morning looks nothing more than flurries, or at most a quick dusting. By lunchtime Thursday, that chance fades away as the system clear the area.

Regardless, what we can say with much more confidence is that Christmas Day will be COLD! We’re looking at lows Christmas morning in the mid to upper 20s, with daytime highs struggling to reach the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy, but no big chances of precipitation (whether that be rain or flurries) expected.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!