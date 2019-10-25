Central AL Forecast: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Saturday

RIGHT NOW: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for West Alabama until 10 AM. Much of West Alabama has already picked up 3 to 5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. More heavy rain is likely as the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga move North through the lower MS River Valley.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 PM for all of Central Alabama. Wind gusts may be anywhere from 30 to 40 mph this afternoon as a cold front pushes through the region.

SATURDAY: Expect moderate to heavy rain for the first half of the day. Showers and maybe some thunder ahead of a slow-moving cold front. That front will drag from West to East slowly across the region from 12 PM to 5 PM. Once the front passes through, the rain will stop and skies will gradually start clearing out. Highs expected in the mid 70s Saturday afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: After sunset at around 6 PM, the rain should have subsided and temperatures should cool back down. Partly cloudy overnight into Sunday with lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine comes back out for Sunday! Should be a gorgeous day with a few passing clouds and highs in the 70s. NO chance of rain.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll likely see quiet weather again on Monday and Tuesday with slightly above-average high temperatures in the mid 70s. Our next best chance for steady rain during the day is Wednesday, as rain chances are good ahead of a cold front at 60%.