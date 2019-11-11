Central AL Forecast: Rain first, then FRIGID temperatures

We’ve had a few big cool downs so far this fall, but the one upcoming this week will outdo them all. First, rain chances for today move in as the cold front swings through the state. It looks like the best chances of rain hold off until later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s for most under an increasingly cloudy sky. As the rain moves through, cold air will move in behind it. This is when the forecast starts to get interesting.



We do think there will be enough moisture to combine with the cold air for some sleet or freezing rain around the region. This would happen early in the morning on Tuesday without any impacts to travel or otherwise. What we will have to worry about though are very cold temperatures and blustery conditions on Tuesday. Temperatures in some spots will stay in the 30s with winds blowing 15-20 mph. This will lead to wind chill numbers in the 20s during the day. Winds relax a bit Tuesday night, but look for a FRIGID Wednesday morning. Lows in some spots will start in the teens with others in the low 20s!



Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s but temperatures moderate after this. It will still be cold Thursday morning, but nowhere near as cold as Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs will get back to the 50s Thursday afternoon. Temperatures continue to warm up through the rest of the week.

