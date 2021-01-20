Central AL Forecast: Rain Ends With Some Sunshine Today, But More Rain Returns Thursday

The weak cold front has moved through and the rain will end today. It will briefly become partly cloudy this afternoon before clouds increase this evening. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Tonight will be cloudy and chilly with showers returning to the area. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

We will have some very wet weather returning Thursday and sticking around through Friday. Some upper-level waves/disturbances will move west to east across Alabama each day and they will pull up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as a warm front moves northward. This will set off numerous showers and a few rumbles of thunder Thursday. I am not expecting any severe weather with this system. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. The rain will continue on Thursday night with lows in the 50s. Expect even more rain and a few thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front slowly moves through the Birmingham area. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Rain totals between Thursday and Friday could be around 1 to 2 inches.



Weekend Outlook: The rain will come to an end by Saturday morning as the cold front moves south of Alabama. We will become partly cloudy, but we will not cool down as high temperatures stay in the mid 50s. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers returning ahead of another cold front late in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. This next front is expected to bring us more rain, some heavy, and a few storms on Monday into Tuesday.

Be sure to follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum) and Twitter (@Dave_Nussbaum) for more Birmingham weather updates anytime! -Dave