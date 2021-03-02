Central AL Forecast: Rain Ends Tonight, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow. Gorgeous Thursday Ahead!

3:45 PM Update: We’ve received reports from NW Alabama of sleet or ice pellets falling in parts of Marion County this afternoon. This is forming due to a pocket of dry air close to the surface. Current temperatures are in the mid 40s, so no impacts are expected.

Our sky today has remained solidly gray over Central Alabama, as more light showers continue to traverse through the region to the North of a low-pressure system tracking along the Gulf Coast. Our placement North of the low plus the lack of sunshine kept temperatures chilly all day long today, and we’ll stay cold throughout the night tonight…

Fortunately, dry air will finally begin pushing in from the North tonight & put a halt to the rain, mostly after midnight. That cool, dry air will also push temperatures down once again by tomorrow morning, and we’ll see overnight lows tonight drop into the upper 30s/low 40s areawide.

More good news–sunshine is making a comeback late tomorrow morning! Expect temperatures to stay cool most of the day with a steady North wind at 5 to 10 mph. Upper 50s for lunchtime, low 60s in the afternoon. NO chance of rain.

Our next exceptional day of weather is coming on Thursday…while we’ll be a bit cold in the upper 30s at sunrise, get ready for abundant sunshine & a beautiful afternoon. Afternoon highs closing in on 70° with mostly calm winds…most spots from Birmingham Northward will top out in the upper 60s. Those of us South of town have a better chance of cracking 70°. Clouds will be increasing Friday as a weak area of low pressure develops to the West. However, this does NOT appear to be a big rainmaker for us, with just a 10% chance of sprinkles if anything.

That small chance of drizzle will continue into Saturday morning, but will fade away by early afternoon. Expect a cool, dry weekend with a mix of clouds & sunshine Saturday, followed by mostly sunshine for Sunday. All-in-all, we’re in for a quiet 7 days of weather, with no big rain chances expected in the near future. Also, temperatures will overall remain near or just below average for this time of year, with lows hovering in the 30s/40s, highs mostly in the 60s. Gradually expecting a warm up next week with 70s by Tuesday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy andMeteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!