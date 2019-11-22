Central AL Forecast: Rain Ending by Lunchtime, Drier & Colder Tonight

SATURDAY: Rain continues falling across Alabama after a rainy Friday evening. We’ll continue to see these showers progress across through the area through around lunchtime today. It may be heavy at times until then, although no severe weather is currently anticipated with this round of wet weather.

As we head into the afternoon hours, cloudy skies will stay overhead, but we’ll luckily be turning dry. The winds will be a bit stiff at times at 15-20 mph out of the West. Temperatures will start cooling down in the wake of a front as well…we’ll go from the low 60s at noon to the upper 40s by sunset.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies will gradually clear out after midnight and into Sunday morning. It will be chilly, so bundle up if you’re heading out! Lows expected near 40­° by Sunday’s sunrise.

SUNDAY: Sunday afternoon looks pretty good! Mostly sunny & chilly with lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. NO chance of rain.

MONDAY: Quiet weather continues into Monday as high pressure stays locked over the region. Mostly sunny & cool with highs in the low 60s. NO chance of rain.

TUES/WED: Rain chances come back up heading into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A fast moving low pressure system should track quickly to the Northeast across the Central Plains, pulling in enough moisture for on and off showers to continue for much of both Tuesday and Wednesday. Luckily, however, no storms are expected. Temperatures staying cool as well…highs in the mid 60s.

THANKSGIVING: Still anticipating chances for wet weather for Thanksgiving as well. While it’s still a bit too far out to be definitive, we should have enough moisture in the atmosphere for cloudy skies and maybe a few showers areawide. Near-average temperatures for late-November expected…that means highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s.