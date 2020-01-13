Central AL Forecast: Rain continues Tuesday

THIS WEEK: Unsettled weather is going to be the theme of the start of the week. This is because of the strong cold front that moved through the area this weekend stalled to our south and began to lift back up to the north as a warm front. Unfortunately, there is no large scale weather pattern to move the front out of the area. So, this will be the focus of unsettled weather through the first half of the week. Mild temperatures will stick around through mid week with morning lows only dipping into the 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s, low 70s. On and off showers, with possibly a few thunderstorms, will persist through Wednesday. Drier conditions on Friday before another storm system moves into the area next weekend.

TUESDAY: Mild temperatures and unsettled weather will stick around for Tuesday. This will be the day with the most widespread rainfall and highest rainfall totals. Temperatures will start off the day in the low 60s and continue to warm to the upper 60s, low 70s by the afternoon. There is a MARGINAL threat for severe weather. Some of the thunderstorms that develop could produce localized flooding, strong winds and small hail.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: More unsettled weather with waves of rainfall through Wednesday. Coverage will be a bit more limited on Thursday. When we tally up the numbers from the beginning of the week through Thursday, we should see between 1-3 inches of rain. This is only going to add to river flooding concerns. It’ll be cooler on Thursday and in the mid to upper 50s in the morning and in the low 60s in the afternoon. A mostly dry and mild day for Friday before our next cold front arrives that cools us down back to feeling like winter into the weekend. By next week, our temperatures will start out in the upper 20s, low 30s and only climb to the upper 40s, low 50s.

