Central AL Forecast: Rain continues tonight, More wet weather Thursday

RIGHT NOW: A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Central Alabama through 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Because of saturated soil and an active weather pattern in place, the potential for flash flooding continues through the evening. A band of heavy rain continues north of the 59/20 corridor. Slowly this evening, the showers will beginning to track down to the south and through the overnight hours rain will continues. We have a cold front nearing the area. This front will stall to our south on Wednesday, bringing a brief break from the rain for our area. But, showers will continue in South Alabama. This cold front is also going to make our temperatures colder on Wednesday and through the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers will continue for the early morning hours. But, by the afternoon, we will be mostly dry with cloud cover in place. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to start off the morning and in the upper 50s by the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Colder air behind the front will definitely be noticeable on Thursday. We will see our temperatures start off in the upper 30s and only climb to the mid to upper 40s throughout the day. We also are going to see another round of rainfall move through the area. So, it’s going to be a cold and rainy day. Rainfall totals could be as high as 1 to 1.5 inches.

FRIDAY: The frontal boundary that’s been the culprit for all the rainfall the last few days will finally sink back down to the south and a drier air mass will move into the area from the north. We will be in the upper 20s, possibly the low 20s for some locations in the morning! Our sky will be clear and we will see plenty of sunshine. That’s not going to do much to warm things up. We will only be in the mid 40s throughout the afternoon.

WEEKEND: Dry conditions will continue through much of the weekend. Mostly sunny sky and cooler temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday morning, we are likely to dip into the 20s again at daybreak. Rain arrives late Sunday into Monday.