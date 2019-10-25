Central AL Forecast: Rain Continues Tomorrow, Clearing by Sunday

RIGHT NOW: Downpours continue all across Alabama this afternoon as moisture surges Northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Many of us have picked up 1 to 2 inches since yesterday, and totals will continue going up as the rain keeps falling.

All of the rain is partially thanks to Tropical Storm Olga, which officially formed in the Western Gulf of Mexico this morning.

TONIGHT: Showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder this evening. Winds staying out of the Southeast at 10-15 mph. Temperatures in the mid 60s with high humidity.

SATURDAY: Expect moderate to heavy rain for the first half of the day. Showers and maybe some thunder ahead of a slow-moving cold front. That front will drag from West to East slowly across the region from 12 PM to 5 PM. Once the front passes through, the rain will stop and skies will gradually start clearing out. Highs expected in the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: After sunset at around 6 PM, the rain should have subsided and temperatures should cool back down. Partly cloudy overnight into Sunday with lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine comes back out for Sunday! Should be a gorgeous day with a few passing clouds and highs in the 70s. NO chance of rain.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll likely see quiet weather again on Monday and Tuesday with slightly above-average high temperatures in the mid 70s. Our next best chance for steady rain during the day is Wednesday, as rain chances are good ahead of a cold front at 60%.