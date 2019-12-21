Central AL Forecast: Rain continues through the weekend

RIGHT NOW: The first official day of winter! The winter solstice occurs Saturday at 10:19 PM CST, making it the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight hours. In Birmingham, the sun will rise at 6:47 AM, and set relatively quickly at 4:43 PM. From now until the summer solstice, our amount of daylight will get progressively longer.

A weak area of low pressure is developing along the Gulf coast , producing scattered showers in the afternoon & evening across the area. The rain may be heavy at times, but luckily NO thunderstorms are expected. We are on the northern side of the low. Gulf moisture is streaming northward, hence the widespread rainfall that will not let up much through the weekend. The area of low pressure will slowly track to the north and east towards the Florida panhandle throughout the day tomorrow.

SUNDAY: Showers continue into Sunday, and the rain will turn a bit heavier Sunday afternoon. Winds will be breezy as well with gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be possible. Temperatures stay cool in the 40s. Expect periods of rainfall to continue well into the evening. Rainfall totals will be upwards of 3 inches by the time this systems finally moves out!

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies prevail into Monday, but thankfully the rain will come to an end by the afternoon. Temperatures a bit more mild with highs in the mid 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunshine FINALLY returns on Christmas Eve! Temperatures continue warming up as well with highs in the mid 60s, lows in the mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Not much changes weather-wise for Christmas Day. Expecting more sunshine and pleasant temperatures! Highs in the mid 60s, lows in the mid 40s.

