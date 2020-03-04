Central AL Forecast: Rain continues the next couple of days

The rainy setup continues today with more showers around and cooler temperatures than yesterday. Severe weather and thunderstorms aren’t part of the expected forecast, with mainly light and moderate rain expected. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 50s for most of us with one or two places hitting the 60 degree mark. Best chances of rain look to be in the afternoon through the evening and into Thursday.



More rain is expected through much of tomorrow as an upper-level disturbance and surface low pressure area move across the Gulf. There’s a chance for some heavy rain south of I-20 through the afternoon, leading to some flooding threats in some spots. We’ll keep you updated on any flooding potential we see tomorrow. Rain slowly ends Thursday night with drier air moving in.



Drier and sunny weather takes over for Friday with cooler-than-average temperatures in the morning and afternoon. Lows will fall to near 40 with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday and Sunday will also be dry with milder temperatures. We’ll start near freezing Saturday with highs in the afternoon in the low 60s. Mid 60s are in store for Sunday with increasing clouds. Rain chances ramp up again as we start next week.

