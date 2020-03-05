Central AL Forecast: Rain coming to an end, sunshine returns

This rainy pattern has taken up a good chunk of our work week, but we’ll see the transition to some drier days starting today. Showers will continue this morning, with mostly light and moderate rain. But, drier air starts to move in for the afternoon, clearing out the rain and ending our wet weather for the rest of the week. Temperatures will hold in the mid and low 50s for the afternoon. Tonight and tomorrow morning, expect a northerly wind bringing in some cooler temperatures. We’ll see lows drop to the mid and upper 30s to start Friday.



Thankfully, more sunshine and dry weather dominate our forecast for tomorrow and the weekend ahead. Temperatures will rise to the upper 50s Friday afternoon, but a cooler night is in store with freezing temperatures expected by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon highs will sit near 60 with a warming trend on Sunday. We’ll see temperatures jump into the mid 60s during the afternoon to end the weekend.



But don’t get used to the dry, sunny weather. You guessed it, more rain is headed our way starting on Monday. Looks like mainly scattered showers to start the work week, but more substantial rain and some storms are possible next Tuesday. We’ll monitor the trends and let you know if severe weather is a possibility as we get closer to next week.

