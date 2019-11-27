Central AL Forecast: Rain clears out today, cool for Thanksgiving

We had showers and a few thunderstorms this morning as a cold front moved through. This front will bring a cool down and drier air to the area later this afternoon. Temperatures will drop through the day as clouds move out. We’ll see temperatures drop from the 60s in the morning to the 50s in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to drop during the evening and overnight period, ending up in the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow morning.



A beautiful forecast for the next couple of days is on tap! Thanksgiving Day will be sunny, cool and a little breezy with highs in the upper 50s and near 60. If you are headed out Thursday night and early Friday for Black Friday shopping, it’ll be cool, not cold with temperatures generally in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Afternoon temperatures on Friday will rise to the mid-60s with more sunshine.



Of course, we’re all looking forward to the Iron Bowl and the forecast for Saturday. Right now, it looks like a dry morning with kickoff cloudy and mild. But rain appears to show up after halftime. Things can change in this forecast so we’ll keep you posted. Rain moves out for Sunday morning, then we cool down and dry out for the rest of the day and for Monday.



