Central AL Forecast: Rain chances stick around, but not as widespread

Thankfully, our streak of mostly soggy days this week comes to an end today. We won’t be totally dry, but rain coverage looks to be a lot less than what we’ve seen this week. With the decrease in rain and cloud cover, we’ll have an increase in our temperatures overall. Highs will get to the low and mid 80s this afternoon with some decent breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Since it won’t be totally dry today, expect some storms that could produce some lightning and heavy downpours, but strong/severe storms aren’t likely.

This weekend we’ll see more scattered showers and storms, but the coverage will be scattered again, more typical of what we would see this time of year and not the widespread rain we saw most of this week. Temperatures will jump up in the upper 80s with the warmest spots at 90 or just above. We’ll also be watching the air quality closely, with Saharan dust sticking around through the weekend in the Deep South.

For next week, our rain chances stay in the scattered category with temperatures near average for this time of year. We may have to bump up rain chances for the middle of next week as some upper-level disturbances, creating more robust rain chances, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.