Central AL Forecast: Rain chances ramping up, stays unsettled next several days

Our dry and fall-like weather comes to an end today as rain chances increase through the afternoon and evening. The remnants of Beta will move slowly parallel to the Texas coast today and will start to pick up speed tomorrow, heading to the northeast. This will put Central Alabama in an axis of likely rain chances starting today. We’ll see lots of clouds for the first half of the day, then rain overspreads the region tonight. We can expect a few waves of rain from tonight through Thursday as the remnant low of Beta approaches. Get ready for a very soggy stretch the next 48 hours.

The moisture from Beta lingers around the southeast from Friday through the weekend with an upper-level disturbance moving through the Deep South. There are still some details to iron out pertaining to rain chances, but we put scattered showers and storms in the forecast through Sunday. There are some early indications that we could get another shot of cooler and drier air by the start of next week.

In the Tropics: While the leftovers of Beta move slowly across the coast, Teddy is moving through the Canadian Maritime provinces, and Paulette has resurfaced way out near Europe. Other than these storms, the tropics are fairly quiet.