Central AL Forecast: Rain chances ramp up today

Finally, this cold snap is over as our pattern changes and rain chances take over the forecast. A few showers are possible in the morning, but most of the rain moves in for the afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure moves across the Deep South. The good news is thunderstorms don’t look likely as temperatures stay relatively cool, in the low 50s, and instability stays at a minimum. We’ll continue rain chances during the evening and overnight with temps in the 40s by Friday morning.



We think the rain will be out of here by the Friday morning commute, with maybe just a few light showers lingering by 7-8 AM. The rest of Friday will feature clouds moving out, more sunshine and very breezy conditions. Highs will reach the low and mid-50s, the first time temperatures have been near our averages since last weekend.



Our temps will stay near average this weekend with some clouds around for both Saturday and Sunday, but no rain is expected. We’ll really start to feel the milder weather by the start of next week, Monday and Tuesday, as highs reach the upper 50s and low 60s; above-average temperatures for a change around here.

