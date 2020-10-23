Central AL Forecast: Rain chances ramp up today, weekend looking mainly dry

After a prolonged dry streak, rain returns to the forecast today. A cold front will approach, increasing the flow out of the south and sparking showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures today will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s, and not everyone will see the rain.

The front moves through on Saturday, but there’s not a ton of cold air behind it. There may be a few lingering showers as the front passes tomorrow morning, but we are trending a little drier in our forecast. Highs will get to the mid and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. Sunday should be dry and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

The forecast for next week gets a little tricky once we get passed Monday. As we start the week, a lot of cold air will reside west of the Mississippi River, but it’ll be warm here with highs in the low 80s. A big trough of low pressure will lead to those cool temps out west, and the progress of this trough will be the big story for us through midweek.

If the trough progresses a little farther south and east, cooler temperatures and possibly a stormy forecast could result. If not, warmer than normal temperatures will persist through Wednesday.

In the Tropics: We’re watching an area in the western Caribbean with a low chance of development over the next several days. Other than that, Hurricane Epsilon is still spinning in the Atlantic, but by next week, it will turn extra-tropical and accelerate northeast.