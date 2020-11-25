Central AL Forecast: Rain chances increase today, looking for a dry Thanksgiving

Our forecast won’t focus too much on temperatures today, like it has the last few days. Instead, rain chances will dominate the forecast today. The setup looks like this: an upper-level trough will dig into the Deep South as a surface low slowly pushes a cold front into the area. There may be a few showers around early this morning, but we’ll save most of the wet weather for this afternoon and evening. As the front pushes across the state, a line of showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. While we don’t expect widespread severe weather, a few strong storms are possible with gusty wind.

The front is expected to stall out on Thanksgiving Day and wherever that happens, those locations will see more clouds and a few showers for the holiday. Right now, it appears the front will sag far enough south that most of us will enjoy a dry and mainly sunny Thanksgiving.

By Friday, another rainy pattern develops. This pattern isn’t set in stone, but upper-level low pressure will sling a few disturbances into the Deep South Friday and Saturday, increasing our rain chances each day. We won’t call for a completely rainy day on Saturday, but don’t be surprised if there is at least some rain for the Iron Bowl. Also of note, there isn’t much instability to work with, so severe weather doesn’t look likely. Sunday, even more rain chances develop as our pattern stays locked in.

By the start of next work week, drier and much cooler air is forecast to dive in. We could be talking about a widespread freeze by Tuesday morning..stay tuned.