Central AL Forecast: Rain chances increase as a front approaches

Today and tomorrow will feature pretty good rain chances as flow increases from the south and a cold front approaches from the northwest. Rain should stay fairly scattered today with mostly light to moderate rain around. There may be the occasional clap of thunder, but we don’t expect severe weather or strong storms in this set up. The same goes for Wednesday as the front moves in. We do think we’ll see an increase in rain coverage tomorrow with a few more storms.

There is still some uncertainty with the progress of the front by Thursday, but right now it looks like the front will clear the region, bringing with it drier air and more sunshine. We don’t think we’ll see a big temperature drop, just some more sunshine and lower humidity. Expect highs in the mid 70s for most of us on Thursday as clouds clear out. Friday will be totally sunny with morning temperatures in the mid 50s and highs again in the mid 70s.

By the weekend, more showers are expected, but right now we won’t call it a washout. We’ll also be watching Eta and its progress through Florida. However, if it’s track changes at all, more impacts could be felt around here. Stay tuned.

In the Tropics: Eta will continue to be a problem for Florida as heavy rain and some wind impact the peninsula. It will move slowly through the Gulf, hugging the west coast of Florida for the next several days before moving north into the Big Bend. If anything changes, we’ll let you know, but we don’t expect impacts around here from the storm.