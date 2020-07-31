Central AL Forecast: Rain chances continue today, lower chances this weekend

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Rain Chances Remain for Friday, Going Down this weekend Video

We’ve got a soupy, tropical air mass still sitting over the Deep South today. And just like our weather for the last several days, showers and some thunderstorms are possible this morning and into the afternoon. Severe weather isn’t likely for us, but a few of the storms we see could produce some gusty wind. If you are one of the spots that steers clear of the rain, expect temperatures to rise to the upper 80s and near 90 with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. We will see a little change in the pattern by this weekend, leading to lower rain chances overall. This will also drive our temperatures up a bit, with more afternoon highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, the upper trough that has kept us unsettled this week, will slide to the east and increase our flow from the north instead of the south. This will lower our overall rain chances, but we’ll keep scattered showers in the forecast due to the uncertainty in the details. If rain chances go down, temperatures will go up.

In the Tropics: Tropical Storm Isaias will continue its quick trip across the tropics and into the Bahamas today, before making a turn to the north tomorrow and impacting the east coast of Florida. It will continue to skirt the east coast of the U.S. through the weekend. This will actually influence our weather a bit, keeping northerly flow in place over the Deep South and driving rain chances down.