Central AL Forecast: Rain chances a bit lower the rest of the week

After a soggy last few days, we get a little bit of a break in the widespread wet weather for the rest of the week. We aren’t totally eliminating rain chances for today and tomorrow, but they will be more scattered. Look for more clouds and those scattered showers and storms this morning and afternoon, mainly south of I-20. Temperatures will be kept down, in the low and mid 80s because of the clouds. Friday our rain chances look a bit lower, with some more sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

We wish we could talk about a totally dry weekend, but unfortunately, it looks like some scattered showers and storms are possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the most active day with just isolated rain chances for Sunday. Temperatures overall will be near average (morning lows near 70 and afternoon highs near 90), with the cooler spots in the afternoon seeing the rain earlier in the day. We’ll also be tracking what the Saharan dust does to our forecast rain chances and if that will impact air quality around the region.

More active weather is ahead for next week with decent rain chances through Tuesday. The pattern doesn’t change too much, with the flow from the Gulf aiding with rain chances each afternoon. Temperatures won’t get too much warmer either, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.