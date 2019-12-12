Central AL Forecast: Rain back Friday

RIGHT NOW: Isolated showers, mainly east of Interstate 65, are lifting up from the south this afternoon. Clouds have filled in and we will stay cloudy overnight. Temperatures remained in the 50s, near where they should be this time of year. Expect light showers possible for the remainder of the evening.

FRIDAY: Widespread showers will move in on Friday with periods of showers throughout the day lifting up from the south. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. But, no severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals look to be around one half an inch. Temperatures will be cool, starting off in the low to mid 40s and only climbing to the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Rain clears out in time for the weekend. Cloud cover will linger. But, Saturday will be the sunnier of the two days. Temperatures remain near seasonal averages, starting off in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and climbing to the mid to upper 50s. On Sunday morning, temperatures will be colder and dip into the upper 30s, low 40s and rebounding into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. We will stay dry until our next round of rain Monday.

MONDAY: We will be watching our next approaching cold front the possibility for strong, severe thunderstorms. While it is is too early to give specifics now, check back with CBS 42 because the dynamics could be favorable for severe weather. The timing right now shows raining moving from west to east ahead of our next cold front late Monday afternoon into the evening. Widespread rain with around one inch of rainfall are expected. We clear out and cool down on Tuesday with temperatures falling for midweek.