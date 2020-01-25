Central AL Forecast: Rain back for the end of the weekend

Get ready for a bit of an active weather pattern for the upcoming week. Temperatures will be where they should be for late January (starting off in the 30s, for the most part, and warming to the low to mid 50s in general). But, we will be dealing with a few rounds for wet weather. However, nothing appears to be particularly heavy or causing a widespread washout any day.

RIGHT NOW: High pressure is dominant over the region. This is keeping our skies mostly clear and a cool air mass in place. It’s been chilly! With temperatures this afternoon barely getting into the 50s for some locations. Tonight, clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures will remain cold and in the low to mid 30s by the time you wake up.

TOMORROW: We will be a bit warmer tomorrow with temperatures around where they should be for this time of year. We will start off in the low to mid 30s and warm to the mid 50s. Cloud cover will be on the rise throughout the day and light showers cannot be ruled out. Better chance for passing showers arrives Sunday into Monday. But, any precipitation will be light and rainfall totals will be less than one half inch.

MONDAY: The morning will start off cloudy with pockets of rain and drizzle. This will continue until drier air moves in by the afternoon. Temperatures start off in the low to mid 40s and warm to the mid 50s.

TUESDAY/REST OF THE WEEK: A dry day for Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. We will start off the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and afternoon highs, very seasonable, and in the mid 50s. The dry period will be short lived as the active weather pattern continues. Another chance for rain arrives Tuesday into Wednesday morning.