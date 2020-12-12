Central AL Forecast: Rain all night tonight; Winter chill returns tomorrow

A strong storm system system is developing to our West this evening and will bring scattered showers & a few thunderstorms late this evening and into tomorrow morning. Heavy rain, gusty winds, & occasional thunder & lightning is possible.

Luckily, this system will not bring quite enough low-level moisture for any possible thunderstorms to turn severe, so our threat for all of our normal severe weather hazards is very low. These storms will also be pretty short-lived–expecting all the rain to clear the area by sunrise Monday.

Heading to Monday, temperatures turn cold again pretty quickly. Expect the sky to stay cloudy most of the day, and temperatures to stay in the 40s & 50s.

With a stiff North wind at 10 to 15 mph, the feels like temperatures will drop into the 30s…bundle up!

For the rest of the week ahead, we’ll stay mostly cold & see another good chance for showers early Wednesday morning. That should be our only other wet day this week–sunny & cold beyond Wednesday with lows back in the 20s Thursday/Friday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!