Central AL Forecast: Quiet weekend, soaking rain next week

RIGHT NOW: After morning flurries and a gray start to the day, we finally saw the sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures remained very cold and only in the 40s. While the sun made an appearance this afternoon, cloud cover will build in again this evening. It’ll be a cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s.

SATURDAY: There’s a chance for a few light showers Friday night into early Saturday morning. Also, with cold temperatures in place, it’s possible we see a few snow flurries once again. Temperatures will start off the day in the low 30s. A mostly cloudy sky will turn to a clearing sky by the second half of the day and into Sunday. It’ll be warmer than what we saw on Friday with temperatures in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend will be beautiful. Mostly sunny skies will prevail and temperatures will rise to the low 60s. It’ll be a cool start and in the mid to upper 30s to start off the day. Enjoy the beautiful weather because we are going to see an active pattern into next week.

NEXT WEEK: Get ready for a rainy week! We are going to have a dynamic pattern approaching from the west and a stalling cold front over the region. This is going to provide the setup for multiple waves of rain through much of the week. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days could total close to 6 inches! Expect a cloudy start to the week with rain arriving Monday afternoon/evening. Widespread showers should continue on and off through the end of the week. Temperatures will also be well above seasonal averages with each morning starting off in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.