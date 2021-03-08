Central AL Forecast: Quiet Week Ahead, Gradually Warming Up Each Day

Doesn’t get much better out there today!! Abundant sunshine across Alabama and fair afternoon temperatures in the 70s for many of us. On the minus side, however, we’re caught in-between seasons for the time being…that means we’re still pretty cold at night & shedding layers as the day goes on. Tonight is no exception, with overnight lows expected in the 30s…

Expect to see a clear sky all night long with cool-ish temperatures before midnight in the 40s & 50s. After midnight, temperatures will continue falling into the 30s by sunrise tomorrow morning. Again, in-between seasons means a coat in the morning, but a light top in the afternoon!

All sunshine to start the day, but clouds will be rolling overhead for lunchtime & later in the afternoon. Light South wind at 5 to 10 mph all day long. Temperatures should stay even with what we saw today–highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. NO chance of rain tomorrow.

More sunshine expected for Wednesday & Thursday, as a daily warm-up really takes shape for the second half of the work week. Wednesday afternoon is when we reach the mid 70s, followed by the upper 70s Thursday. South winds will keep the warmer temperatures going as a steady stream of warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico moves in. Luckily, it won’t be enough to raise rain chances, but definitely plan on more spring-like conditions later this week.

Our warm-up will be prolonged enough for some spots South of Birmingham to close in on 80° by Friday afternoon. Whenever we’re that warm, we usually turn a bit muggier as well…plan ahead! Thankfully for Friday, despite the potential extra humidity, still not enough rising motion in the atmosphere for any chance of rain.

Small chances of rain return to the forecast this weekend. As of right now, we’re not expecting a washout by any means, but a few hit-and-miss showers are not out of the question. Southerly flow continues Saturday/Sunday, which means more highs in the 70s. Our next best chance for a solid rainy day comes next week on Monday, when a strong enough cold front makes it far enough East to reach Alabama.

