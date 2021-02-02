Central AL Forecast: Quiet, Very cold tonight & tomorrow; Rain returns Thurs night/Fri morning

Luckily for us, yesterday’s clouds have lifted & sunshine was in full force in Central Alabama this afternoon! Temperatures are still a touch on the colder side, though, as a strong stream of Arctic air plunges Southward into the region, thanks to the Nor’easter that continues to bring heavy snowfall across the Northeastern seaboard. In for another frigid night tonight with lows again expected in the 20s…





Temperatures in Birmingham expected to drop below freezing after midnight, then continue into the 20s by sunrise tomorrow morning. Those are the ACTUAL temps, not just the wind chill or “feels like” temps. As always, whenever temperatures drop below freezing, remember the THREE P’s: Pipes, Plants, and Pets. Remember to let your faucets drip tonight to prevent pipes from bursting. Also, bring any pets or sensitive plants indoors.

No big changes expected tomorrow–just a few degrees warmer in the afternoon! Abundant sunshine & afternoon highs in the 50s. Light North breeze at 5 mph, NO chance of rain.

As winds gradually turn Southerly tomorrow night, clouds will begin increasing heading into Thursday morning. This should also keep temperatures above freezing, with lows expected in the upper 30s. Expect the sky to stay mostly cloudy essentially all day long. Warming trend continues–afternoon highs expected in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wind speeds picking up Thursday night ahead of our next cold front to 10 to 20 mph. Light showers will start develop late in the evening, and the rain coverage & intensity will steadily build through midnight.

Moderate to heavy rain expected areawide after midnight Friday morning. These will be gusty showers at best, with an occasional rumble of thunder, but luckily NO organized severe weather is expected with this next batch of rain. If that changes, we’ll of course pass that information along.

Rain should mostly clear the area to the East by sunrise Friday morning. The sky will also clear out heading into the afternoon hours as winds turn back to the North. Plan for a sunny but cool Friday afternoon!

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ve got an unsettled pattern of weather for both Saturday & Sunday. That means we may see a brief passing shower for both days this weekend, but we’re not necessarily expecting a washout. Temperatures will stay on the colder side with most spots staying in the 30s & 40s–not expecting a warm-up anytime soon.

While there’s been some chatter online about a huge push of Arctic air into the South next week, it’s worth noting that as of this afternoon, forecast guidance has actually backed off over how severe this cold air will be. Now, our expected temperatures are not necessarily any colder than what we’re expecting both tonight & tomorrow. So, while we’re confident it will be cold, we’re not expecting it to be anything we’re not already become used to this time of year.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy andMeteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!