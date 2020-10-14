Central AL Forecast: Quiet tonight, cooler air returns Friday

Another gorgeous day out there for Central Alabama! Sunshine and low humidity are here to stay for our forecast. Quiet tonight with temperatures a bit more mild…clear sky with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Almost a carbon copy day for Thursday as highs return to the low 80s with a few spots maybe flirting with the mid 80s. At this time, a cold front will reside just to our northwest, ready to move in on Friday.

Once that front moves in for the end of the week, temperatures take a nosedive, and the cool air stays put for a bit. The front will move in Friday with the small chance of a shower, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will only sit in the mid and upper 60s Friday afternoon; depending on when the front moves in temperatures could fall through the day. Both weekend days look cool and sunny with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Low humidity and refreshing air stay in place as we start next week as well.

In the Tropics: We’re still tracking one tropical wave near the Windward Islands, but it still has a fairly low chance of developing over the next few days. Let’s hope it stays that way.