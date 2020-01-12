Central AL Forecast: Quiet Sunday, Very Wet Week Ahead

FRIDAY: Showers are likely on Friday, but thunderstorms should be at a minimum. The real storm chances will materialize on Saturday as a cold front moves through the Deep South. Temps tomorrow will warm to near 70, and there will be a few passing showers. Again, no severe weather Friday.

SATURDAY: What has Changed? The timelineOur original forecasts were pointing more towards an early Saturday event. For now, the storms have slowed and that means they won't be arriving in Alabama until closer to lunch time.

What has stayed the same? The threatsWe are still expecting strong storms capable of producing damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flooding rain. The most important thing to remember here is that everyone will be impacted by the weather tomorrow, some will get hit harder than others. Even winds at 70mph will cause damage. An isolated tornado is possible and the atmosphere is setting up with some ingredients that would lead me to believe one or two of the storms could produce strong tornadoes (EF 2?).

Just make sure you stay Weather Alert. There will be a plethora of weather information that we will bring you Saturday. From your phone, to computer, to TV we will be everywhere. Just plan your day with active weather in mind. Have multiple sources for weather info and updates.