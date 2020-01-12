Central AL Forecast: Quiet Sunday, Very Wet Week Ahead

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with pockets of sunshine. By the afternoon, we will see our temperatures climb into the mid 60s. Cloud cover will increase later in the evening ahead of our next round of rain. So, enjoy our one dry day this weekend.
THIS WEEK: Unsettled weather is going to be the theme of the start of the week. This is because of the strong cold front that moved through the area will stall to our south and start to lift back up to the north. Unfortunately, there is no large scale weather pattern to move the front out of the area. So, this will be the focus of unsettled weather through early next week. Mild temperatures will stick around through mid week with morning lows only dipping into the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. On and off showers, with possibly a few thunderstorms, will persist through Wednesday. Drier conditions on Thursday before another storm system moves into the area next weekend.