Central AL Forecast: Quiet & Dry Through Wednesday; Stormy Next Weekend

Happy Labor Day, everyone! The sunshine has stuck around all weekend to help us celebrate and it has been fabulous! Hardly a cloud in the sky this afternoon with the drier airmass still hanging around, as it has since Friday. Dew points remain in the 50s & low 60s, which by late summer standards is pretty comfortable.

For tonight, expect to see a clear sky overhead, plenty of stars, and an three-quarters illuminated waning gibbous moon. Sunset time in Birmingham is 7:04 PM, moonrise time is 10:12 PM. Temperatures in the 70s before midnight, morning lows in the mid 60s. Light East breeze prevails at 3 to 5 mph.

For tomorrow, high pressure & sunshine prevail. One minor difference tomorrow will be the humidity…as winds veer to the Southeast, we’ll see a bit more moisture advect into the region. That means the dew points will go up a bit compared to today, meaning it will feel muggier. Otherwise, expect to see a mainly sunny sky and afternoon highs near 90°. Light East breeze at 5 mph. NO chance for rain.

For Wednesday, we’ll see just a few more clouds over the region, but still plenty of sunshine. Still a tad bit on the muggy side. Morning lows in the upper 60s, afternoon highs in the low 90s. NO chance for rain.

For Thursday, small chances of rain are back in the forecast. Humidity turning very muggy, as we flip back into “summer mode” with more tropical moisture advecting into the region from the Southeast. Partly to mostly cloudy skies, 20% chance of afternoon showers. Morning lows neat 70°, afternoon highs near 90°.

For Friday & next weekend, scattered showers & storms are likely as deep tropical moisture settles over the region. The humidity will be oppressive, as it normally feels during the middle of the summer–even though we’re in September. Rain chances Friday are at 30%, with a 60% chance of showers & storm are in the forecast for Saturday & Sunday. Temperatures remain slightly above average for September…highs in the upper 80s.