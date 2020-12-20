Central AL Forecast: Quiet start to the week; COLD Christmas coming

Thick clouds & light showers prevail over Central Alabama this afternoon. Most spots haven’t seen TOO much rain today–just about all of us have picked up less than a quarter of an inch (0.25”). As the rain continues drying up tonight, we’ll see more clouds overhead before the sunshine finally comes out tomorrow afternoon…

Rest of your evening tonight will again be cold, but not exactly frigid or out of the ordinary for late-December. Temperatures expected to stay in the 40s most if not all night long. Overcast skies prevail, with a light NW wind at 5 mph.

For the first half of the day tomorrow, clouds will stay pretty thick over the region. Luckily, after lunchtime, all of us will be back in the sunshine & the clouds will finally lift! Should feel pretty good tomorrow afternoon with high temps in the upper 50s/low 60s. Get outside if you can! Light West breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

The next few days will be rather quiet in the weather department with more sunshine & near-average temps Tuesday, but another storm system will swing through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring pretty heavy rain late on Wednesday night, and behind the cold front pushing through with it, temperatures may get cold enough for a brief transition from rain to flurries. This would likely be during the day Thursday, with the best chances for flurries being farther North towards places like Hamilton, Cullman, & Gadsden.

With all of that being said, we are not expecting any major snow accumulation. This would be at most a dusting up North, and that’s it. This type of system is just not favorable for high snowfall outputs. That chance for any precipitation dries up fast as well–drying up by lunchtime Thursday.

Heading into Christmas Day, temperatures will keep falling as the deep upper-level trough digs down into the Deep South. This will drop temps well below freezing Christmas morning (low to mid 20s). While we’ll likely see sunshine Christmas afternoon, it won’t help warm us up much as highs only hit the low 40s. Temperatures stay cold in the South heading into next weekend, as lows stay below freezing Saturday & Sunday morning.

