Central AL Forecast: Quiet for the short term; Hot and Humid Father’s Day Weekend

Saw plenty of sunshine again this afternoon across much of Central Alabama! It felt GREAT ouside today thanks in part to the lower humidity, brought into the region by a stalled upper-level low over the Carolinas to our East. As a result, we had another day with below-average high temperatures for mid-June in the low 80s. For tonight, expect to see a mostly clear sky and more comfortable temperatures–morning lows Wednesday expected in the low 60s.

Through midweek, rain chances will be isolated as temperatures increase during each afternoon. We won’t see a dramatic rise in our highs, with afternoon temperatures getting back to the mid 80s tomorrow, followed by upper 80s Thursday. This is still a little cooler than it should be for this time of year with some clouds building through the day.

The pattern finally starts to change by the end of the week and for the weekend ahead. On Friday, we’ll start to notice more humidity outside, plus an increasing chance for afternoon thunderstorms (40%). By then, our highs will be back in the 90s where they will stay through the weekend.

Even though we’ll be hotter & more humid this weekend, we should stay mainly dry for both Saturday & Father’s Day Sunday. Expect to see partly to mostly sunny skies for raceday this Sunday in Talladega with highs in the low 90s. Stay cool, stay hydrated!