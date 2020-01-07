Central AL Forecast: Quiet Few Days Ahead, Rain and Storms Fri/Sat

RIGHT NOW: All sunshine and blue sky over Alabama this afternoon! Last night’s cold front produced a few scattered showers after midnight, but we quickly are back to being quiet today. It’s definitely a little cooler compared to yesterday. That said front has lowered temperatures as well…we’re only in the upper 50s as opposed to the mid 60s we had yesterday.

TONIGHT: Clear sky and cold yet again. Temperatures steadily dropping into the upper 30s after sunset. We’ll be in the low 30s just before sunrise tomorrow morning.

WEDNESDAY: No big changes for tomorrow…more sunshine! All-in-all, a beautiful January afternoon. Highs expected in the low 60s. Light SW breeze at 3 to 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing as winds turn to the South. Partly cloudy and not quite as cold overnight. Morning lows in the upper 30s, afternoon highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers ahead of our next cold front. Plenty of rain should begin developing areawide Friday afternoon, so plan accordingly! Warming up a bit as well. Morning lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. Turning windy as well…South winds at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: STRONG STORMS LIKELY. Still high confidence on strong to severe thunderstorms developing sometime during the day Saturday. Due to the potential event still being 4 days away, we can’t say for sure how intense this event could be.

What we do know is a squall line is likely to develop along the front, producing heavy rain, strong winds, and possibly tornadoes. Because of this, Saturday is a CBS 42 Weather Alert Day.

Be sure to:

Have a way to receive weather warnings, Know where your local storm shelter is located, Pay attention to the forecast as it develops this week!

SUNDAY: Storms ending overnight into Sunday morning. Cooler & drier for Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the 40s, highs in the 60s.