Central AL Forecast: Quick showers, before drier and cooler air takes over

We’ll watch showers this morning move in and move out quickly and be left with clouds for more of the day. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 50s this afternoon as a cold front sweeps through. This front will bring much colder temperatures to the region starting tomorrow morning. Expect sub-freezing temperatures for early Thursday and plenty of wind too. Wind chill numbers will be in the 20s to start tomorrow.



Thursday afternoon will be chilly and breezy as well with highs only hitting the mid and upper 40s, well below average for late February. But, we’ll see plenty of sunshine, a theme that continues as we end the week and head into the weekend. Friday looks dry and sunny with slightly milder temperatures. Even though lows will start at or below freezing, highs will reach the low and mid 50s.



We stay cold for Saturday morning with another round of high temperatures in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon. Much milder temperatures are on the way for the second half of the weekend, and the first day of March, on Sunday. Afternoon temps will hit the low and mid 60s. Rain chances return with scattered showers around on Monday.

