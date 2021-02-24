Central AL Forecast: Quick Dash of Rain Tonight before Heavier Rain Friday

On a 3-day winning streak in the weather department…absolutely perfect out there again this afternoon! Saw nothing but sunshine and a warm afternoon for late-February. Unfortunately, however, all good weather eventually comes to an end. For us, that will be tonight as light showers pass through the area late this evening…

Most of us can expect light rain after ~9 PM tonight, lasting through tomorrow morning. Just enough to dampen the topsoil tomorrow, but nothing heavy is expected. Great for getting a good night’s sleep, though! Lows tonight on the cooler side in the upper 40s/low 50s.

Expect it to be just a bit damp outside tomorrow morning, but the rain will have in large part ended as you head out the door. Clouds will stick around most of the morning, but we can expect some sunshine heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will be just a bit cooler compared to today with afternoon highs expected in the 60s.









More frequent, scattered rain will sweep across the region during the day Friday. This will no doubt be more of a washout, so plan on needing your rain gear most of the day. There could be a few rumbles of thunder mixed in, but we are still NOT expecting any severe weather. Temperatures stay cool Friday–morning lows in the 40s, afternoon highs in the 50s/60s.

Wet weather will stick around for the weekend, although the rain won’t be as scattered as Friday. Some folks will see spotty rain Saturday & Sunday, others will not. As of right now, the best chances of weekend rain should be across West Alabama…we’ll iron out the most likely locations for rain as the weekend gets closer.

Plan on needing the rain gear for the foreseeable future…a lot more rain chances are on the horizon for next week. Mostly, this is thanks to the large-scale weather pattern, with prevailing winds remaining Southerly next week. For us, that means a steady stream of Gulf moisture that will keep rain chances elevated. Some days could be stormier than others (namely Monday). Stay tuned for further details in the coming days.

