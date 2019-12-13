Central AL Forecast: Pockets of Sun Today, Storms Monday Night

SATURDAY: After a dreary Friday afternoon, we’ll see more pockets of sunshine. Mostly cloudy at times. A small chance for drizzle in the afternoon, but no major downpours expected. Rain chance at 10%. Staying cool all day…highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: No major changes as we head into Saturday evening…partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain continues to hold off as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: A developing low-pressure system on Monday looks to be strong enough for scattered showers & storms starting Monday afternoon. Some of the storms that develop Monday night have a small chance of turning severe. We’ll most likely need to stay weather aware Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be warmer ahead of the rain…highs in the upper 60s Monday.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Cold & dry after our expected storms exit the region. Temperatures dropping quickly Tuesday night to the 40s, then falling below freezing (upper 20s) by Wednesday morning. Staying mainly dry through next Friday as well.