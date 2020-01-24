Central AL Forecast: Pockets of sun today, Rain Tomorrow

RIGHT NOW: Starting off our Saturday COLD and quiet in Central Alabama! Temperatures just after sunrise in the 30s & 40s across the region.

TODAY: Passing clouds, pockets of sunshine. Staying chilly for the rest of the day…highs today only in the upper 40s/low 50s. Rain-free.

TONIGHT: Clouds building ahead of our next weather maker. Still cold, but not abnormally cold for late-January. Lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Overcast with light rain. Most of the rain will develop in the afternoon & evening. Tapering off after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures staying consistent…near average. Highs remain in the 50s all week long. No significant weather changes are expected…overall, just quiet. Our next chance of rain will come on Wednesday with a few more showers, but no wintry weather, nor severe weather, is expected in the near future. Enjoy!