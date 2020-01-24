Central AL Forecast: Pockets of sun today, Rain Tomorrow

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIGHT NOW: Starting off our Saturday COLD and quiet in Central Alabama!  Temperatures just after sunrise in the 30s & 40s across the region.

TODAY: Passing clouds, pockets of sunshine.  Staying chilly for the rest of the day…highs today only in the upper 40s/low 50s.  Rain-free.

TONIGHT: Clouds building ahead of our next weather maker.  Still cold, but not abnormally cold for late-January.  Lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Overcast with light rain.  Most of the rain will develop in the afternoon & evening.  Tapering off after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures staying consistent…near average.  Highs remain in the 50s all week long.  No significant weather changes are expected…overall, just quiet.  Our next chance of rain will come on Wednesday with a few more showers, but no wintry weather, nor severe weather, is expected in the near future.  Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events