Central AL Forecast: Plenty of clouds and warmer temperatures today; rain returns tonight

Today will be a transition day between the sunny weather from Wednesday and rain tonight. It will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for a late-day shower north of Birmingham. High temperatures climb back into the lower 60s.

Plenty of rain returns tonight as a cold front moves through. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s, so we will just have rain.

The rain will end on Friday morning during the AM commute as the cold front moves south of Birmingham. It will become breezy and colder with a partly to mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Weekend Forecast: It looked like an Arctic cold front would move through, but now the models have backed off on that idea. We can now expect a few morning showers on Saturday, and then it will be partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s. An upper-level wave will send a weak cold front through on Sunday, but it will not draw down the Arctic air. Instead, we will have some rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Then it will become partly cloudy. High temperatures will now be in the upper 50s. Sunday night will also be warmer with lows in the mid to upper 30s. That is MUCH warmer than the teens to 20s that were in the forecast earlier this week.





The Arctic front still looks like it could move through, but not until next Tuesday/Wednesday. This will bring us some rain mid-week with temperatures in the 60s Monday and Tuesday and then falling to the 50s by Wednesday. The colder air would arrive Thursday into Friday. The models are also showing a chance for some wintry mix Thursday and Friday, so this is something we will keep an eye on for late next week.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy andMeteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!