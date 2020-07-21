Central AL Forecast: Persistent heat and humidity with afternoon storms

We’re right smack dab in the middle of summer, and the hot and humid pattern isn’t changing any time soon. Today, we see another afternoon featuring highs in the mid 90s with enough humidity to drive feels-like temperatures up over 100 for a good chunk of the afternoon. We’ll also see scattered showers and storms around this afternoon, too. A few of these could be strong enough to produce some very gusty wind so be aware. Tonight, any rain and storms will end by sunset or shortly after, with temperatures dropping into the mid 70s tomorrow morning.

The midweek forecast doesn’t look any different, so expect more low to mid 90s high temperatures with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. In fact, through Thursday and Friday, more of the same is ahead for us, with no real changes in the weather pattern. Everyone should be careful in the heat, especially if you are outside during the afternoon. Lots of water early in the day can help if you know you’ll be outside later.

In the Tropics: There will be a tropical wave that will move across the Florida Straits today and into the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow. There won’t be much of an impact as a stubborn bubble of high pressure sits near the Gulf coast, but we’ll watch it closely. If anything, there would be an increased rain chance along Alabama and Florida beaches through the middle and end of the week.