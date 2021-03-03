Central AL Forecast: Perfect Day Tomorrow! More Clouds Friday, Cool & Dry Weekend

Finally got some much needed improvements in the weather world after a dreary Monday & Tuesday! Abundant sunshine this afternoon with temperatures still a bit on the cooler side. Light North wind also making it feel a bit cool out there, with most spots today topping out in the lower 60s. Temps will fall again tonight pretty quickly after sunset…





A star-filled sky tonight across Central Alabama, and once again turning quite chilly overnight. Lows tonight expected in the mid to upper 30s areawide, but fortunately we’ll stay above freezing. Calm winds with NO chance of rain.





Absolutely gorgeous day tomorrow! All sunshine all day long, along with very comfortable afternoon highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. Still expecting a light North breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Otherwise, a spectacular day for just about anything outdoors. NO chance of rain.

Clouds will begin to build late tomorrow night & early tomorrow morning, as a weak area of low pressure develops farther to our West. Those clouds will likely hang around most of the day Friday.

Most if not all of the rain associated with this next system will most likely stay to our West, closer to Arkansas, Louisiana, & Texas. Obviously we can’t totally rule out a stray sprinkle here & there Friday afternoon, but we are NOT expecting any form of scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Heading into the weekend, as that system passes to our Southwest Saturday morning, the sky will clear out & we’ll have another beautiful couple days of weather. Temperatures will stay a little bit cooler as winds remain out of the North, but we’re likely to stay rain-free all day Saturday & Sunday.

Quiet weather continues into next week as well. We’ll also see a gradual warming trend that should begin Sunday afternoon, as we close the weekend in the mid 60s but climb up to the mid 70s by Wednesday. No big chances of rain expected for the next 7 days. Get outside as much as you can!

