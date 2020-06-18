Central AL Forecast: Pattern slowly changing over the next few days

We’ll see one more day of this persistent weather pattern before things start to change for the end of the week and weekend ahead. Temperatures will be just a bit warmer today, so expect a few more spots that hit the mid 80s with a handful of spots making it to the upper 80s. Rain chances will be isolated, but look for a little bit better coverage than what we had yesterday. As the pattern starts to break down, look for a transition day on Friday.

For the end of the week, temperatures jump into the upper 80s and low 90s with the humidity starting to slowly return as well. Some stray showers are also possible, but don’t expect lots of rain and storms tomorrow afternoon. This weekend though, you’re going to feel summer make a comeback. Temperatures will be hot with the humidity in tow. Highs will hit the low 90s with the sticky, muggy air in place. A few showers could pop up this weekend, but most of us stay dry. Just a note, summer starts on Saturday, with the solstice set for 4:43 pm local time.

Next week, typical summer weather returns with hot and humid weather and scattered showers and storms cranking up in the afternoon. We knew the dry weather wasn’t going to last forever, so get ready for summer to return.