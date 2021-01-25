Central AL Forecast: Overnight Storms Tonight; 50 to 60 mph gusts possible

In for a stormy night tonight in Central Alabama…tracking a thin line of thunderstorms already in progress to our West along the Mississippi River. As this line tracks through our area tonight, we’ll have a chance of strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, & a small chance of a brief tornado. Note the low-pressure center on the map…on the PLUS side, this low is currently located too far North for us to see a widespread severe weather outbreak, although storms still expected to roll through late tonight.

Here’s the latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for our area (UPDATED AT 2 P.M. CST)…the highest risk of severe weather tonight will be across our Northwestern counties. For places like Hamilton, Fayette, Jasper, & Cullman, there is a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) of severe weather. This means we could see gusts as strong as 50 to 60 mph, brief heavy rain, and a low chance of a brief tornado. For everyone else farther South, there is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather tonight.

Here’s our latest Futurecast showing the storms as they progress through the night. The most intense thunderstorms will most likely be short-lived, developing after midnight & lasting through sunrise tomorrow morning.

Here’s the most likely timeframe for all of us as the storms come in. Those of us in West Alabama will see these storms first, beginning at 10 PM. As they track East, our area along & East of I-65 can expect these storms after midnight.

