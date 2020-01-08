Central AL Forecast: One more sunny day before changes arrive

Another really nice day before our weather starts to change and take a turn for the worse. After chilly morning temperatures, we’ll see more sunshine and temperatures that will be warmer than yesterday. Highs will jump up into the low and mid 60s, several degrees above average for us. Temperatures will be chilly tonight and early Thursday, but not as cold as this morning. Lows will drop to the low and mid 30s.



Our weather pattern start to change on Thursday with more clouds and more moisture in the air. Highs will be even warmer with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Friday, rain will be likely as more humid air continues to flow into the region. A few thunderstorms are possible, but most of this will be light to moderate rain. After that, forecast models are in good agreement on a severe weather event for Saturday. Timing right now looks to be in the late morning with storms exiting east Alabama by the afternoon. There is still time to watch this system develop, but we want everyone to be Weather Aware and start making plans to deal with severe storms now.



We’ll briefly clear out by Sunday with mild temperatures, but the front that brings us the severe storms on Saturday will lift back north as a warm front Monday, providing another chance for rain to start the week.

