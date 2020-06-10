Central AL Forecast: One more round of rain today; nicer weather ahead

We’ve got one more day of potential showers and storms before our weather takes a sunnier and drier turn. We’ll watch a cold front cross the state today with a few showers this morning, but better rain chances and a possibility of storms this afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty wind being the main threat, mainly along and east of I-65. As the front passes later tonight, drier air moves in, setting up a great end to the week weather-wise.

For Thursday and Friday, lower humidity and lots of sunshine will equal beautiful days. Our morning temperatures will be more comfortable with afternoon highs rising to near or just above our averages for mid June. Highs will get to the mid and upper 80s after morning lows start in the mid to low 60s.

More beautiful weather is in store for the weekend ahead as well. Temperatures may dip just a couple of degrees due to a changing upper-level pattern, but our weather will be mostly unchanged through the weekend. We’ll see increased temperatures and a little more humidity in the air by Monday.